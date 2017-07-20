Walk-in Interview for DBT-Sponsored Project Staff

Applications in plain paper along with detailed CVs and relevant testimonials are invited for a walk-in interview for the following DBT-sponsored project staff (time-bound positions, co-terminous with the project) at the venue, date and time shown below.
Project name: Establishment of a Culture Collection Centre in North East Region of India
Phase II Positions: Project Technical Assistant (PTA) (two)
Essential Qualifications: M Sc with minimum 55% marks in Microbiology/Biochemistry/Biotechnology or allied subjects. Preference will be given to candidates with JRF/NET qualifications and research experience in the project area.
Salary and working regulations are as per DBT/DST norms. No TA/DA shall be paid to the candidates for attending the interview.
Date of Interview: July 29,2017
Venue: Department of Biochemistry
Time of Interview: 11 AM
