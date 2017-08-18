280 Associate Professors to be recruited : Radheshyam

Churachandpur, August 17 2017: Students’ Union of the Churachandpur Government College today organised the 53rd Social Freshers’ Meet, 2017 at Indoor stadium, Churachandpur College.

The meet was graced by Agriculture/Vety & AH Minister V.Hangkhanlian, Education/Labour & Employment Minister Th.Radheshyam Singh and Deputy Commissioner, Churachandpur Shyam Lal Poonia as chief guest, guest of honour and president respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Hangkhanlian who is an ex-student of the college said that the growing number of students and successful results made him named the college as the JNU of CCpur.

He asserted that new building with good infrastructures do not make an institution successful rather it is the good students and faculties that make the difference.

Minister Radheshyam maintained that students should be a source of joy and guidance for the needy in the society.

He said that a student must be a good listener and learner as well.

He further said that student must value their mentors/teachers knowing that they are the ones who impart knowledge to them.

Regarding the shortage of teachers, the Education Minister said that about 280 Associate Professors would be recruited shortly.

DC Shyam Lal Poonia emphasized on the importance of cleanliness and maintenance of health.

He elaborated that the main objective of ‘VISION 2022’ is cleanliness followed by drainage, education and tourism.

He sought suggestions and feedbacks from the people on the vision through e-mail or Facebook in order to implement it successfully.

He also exhorted the student community to stick to their goals and contribute towards maintaining peace and harmony in the society.

Source: The Sangai Express