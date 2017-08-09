Absentee IFoS officer back in service

Imphal, August 08 2017: The State Govt has finally allowed the joining and posting of SK Srivastava – an absentee IFoS officer who was reinstated a few months back after his name was reportedly deleted from the Civil List of IFoS officials since 2011- as DFO (Working Plan).

Besides, the officer also reportedly withdrew arrears of pay amounting to over Rs 40 lakh from the salary head of DFO (Working Plan) in March 2017 exhausting the entire budget of his office and keeping his staff waiting for their salaries for months together.

The officer is said to be never at station in Imphal.

But he pays a visit once a month to pass and draw his salary.

Srivastava is also at present said to be working as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Union Minister of State for Health since January 2017 drawing salary from the State as well as Centre reportedly without necessary cadre clearance from the State Govt.

The DPC held on August 4, 2017 under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary cleared him for promotion from Junior Administrative Grade (JAG) to Selection Grade.

A source wondered how an officer can work at two places simultaneously and draw salary from the State as well as the Centre.

Had it been other States, he would not have been promoted but dismissed from service long time ago, the source said while adding, this can happen only in Manipur.

Sanjay Kumar Srivastava is a 1987 batch of IFoS Manipur-Tripura cadre.

He was absent from duty without any authority for more than six years and seven months as per DP’s letter dated Oct 4, 2014. Srivastava proceeded on Central deputation in 1996 to Rural Development Ministry, GoI.

He returned to Manipur on February 26, 2001 and submitted his joining report but left the very next day on Feb 27, 2001 by quoting Govt of Manipur DP’s Order No 4/15/89/-IFS/DP dated Feb 27, 2001 for deputation to Small Farmers Agriculture Consortium (SFAC), Delhi .

This is unprecedented as All India Service (AIS) officers are required to serve in the State for at least two years (cooling off period) before applying for deputation again.

After 2008, he did not return to the State and went ‘missing.’ His name was deleted from Civil List of IFoS officials published every year by Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change since 2011.After bifurcation of MT cadres and allocation of AIS to the two States, his name is not found either in Manipur or Tripura, it said.

He resurfaced and submitted his joining report to the Additional CS (not to the PCCF) on Sept 8, 2014 by quoting DP’s order dated May 14, 2015 ! The issue was raised in the State Assembly in June/July 2015.The then CM had assured the House that investigation was on.

Source: The Sangai Express