Against inclusion of non-local in State quota for studying MBBS..DESAM storms Medical Directorate

Imphal, August 02 2017: Strongly denouncing the reported inclusion of a ‘non-local’ in the list of students recommended to pursue MBBS course through State quota, volunteers of Democratic Students’ Alliance, Manipur (DESAM) today stormed the Medical Directorate located at Lamphelpat demanding the removal of the ‘non-local’ from the list of students recommended for MBBS course in State quota.

Volunteers of DESAM today stormed the Medical Directorate at around 3.30 pm shouting slogan, ‘rights of indigenous should not be given to non-locals.’

The volunteers also locked the main gate of the Directorate.

They also drove out the staff from the office.

A confrontation ensued between the police and DESAM volunteers when personnel from Lamphel PS rushed to the spot.

Police later broke the lock and allowed some representatives of the students’ body to hold talks with the Director.

Additional SP (L&O) of Imphal West L Priyadarshini and officers of Lamphel PS also rushed to the spot to control the demonstrators .

Vice-president of DESAM Y Yaiphaba, secretary general N Edison Meitei, assistant secy general Th Birjit and education and academic affairs secretary W Paikhomba met the Director.

Speaking to media persons after meeting the Director, N Edison Meitei said the Director assured them that he would write to the Govt on his level.

He said intense forms of agitation would be launched if the Govt fails to take a precise decision regarding the matter.

He said that a non-local was found included in the recommended list to pursue MBBS course in State quota in Mizoram.

The name of the non-local was removed from the list through a Cabinet decision.

DESAM urged the State Govt to take similar action in the interest of indigenous people of the State.

Amidst the fear and apprehension over the growing population of non-Manipuri, a student of Rajasthani origin was among the students recommended to pursue MBBS course in the State quota, Edison said.

Source: The Sangai Express