Alleging foul play in competitive exam. MPSC aspirants stage sit-in-protest, demand CBI probe

Imphal, August 10 2017: A group of MPSC aspirants under the auspices of ‘Group of Aspirants’ today staged a sit-in today at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai community hall against alleged malpractices in the MCSCCE conducted by MPSC in 2016 which reportedly were uncovered through RTI queries .

The demonstrators also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged malpractices and fitting punishment of MPSC officials involved in the alleged damning malpractices .

The aspirants, after coming across the answer sheets through RTI applications, said there are marks manipulation, tampering, over-marking, under-marking and answer sheets without signatures of examiners .

Co-convener of the ‘Group of Aspirants,’ Keisham Kishan told media persons that the mains exam of MCSCCE was conducted from September 16 to 23, 2016.More than 1000 aspirants gave the exams for selection of 82 candidates .

After 10 days of the exam, the results were declared on Oct 4.The manner in which the results were declared in such a short period was a mystery, Kishan said .

To solve this mystery about the declaration of the results within a very short span of time, RTI applications were filed.

The candidates had also filed a petition in the High Court seeking re-exam, he said .

Various malpractices like marks manipulation, tampering, over-marking, under-marking and answer sheets without signatures of examiners tumbled out through the RTI responses, he added .

The exam tantamount to selection of few selected candidates.

As such, CBI should investigate the matter and fitting punishment should be given to any MPSC officials involved in the wrong doings, Kishan demanded .

He further said that in some States like Assam and UP, CBI were roped in to probe such malpractices.

Even Chairman and members of the States Public Service Commission were not spared and sent to jail for such unethical practices and misconduct .

The big question therefore is whether such anti-graft wave has reached the State or not, Kishan added .

The guilty officials should be immediately punished and the rights of students should not be put at stake, he said while adding that more intense forms of agitation would be launched shortly if the demands are not met.

Source: The Sangai Express