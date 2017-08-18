Amended RTE Act likely to pinch pvt schools hard

Imphal, August 17 2017: As per Section 23(2) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act which was amended recently, all elementary teachers working in Government/Government-aided and private schools must hold Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) by March 31, 2019.

Many private schools in Manipur may not have adequate number of elementary teachers as all untrained elementary teachers would be terminated before April 1, 2019.

In accordance to an intimation from the Ministry of Human Resource Development, School Education Department issued a notification on August 11 informing all untrained elementary teachers to submit relevant documents for undergoing necessary training.

Principals, Headmasters, teachers and school management committees of Government/Government-aided schools have been already directed to comply with the provisions of RTE Act .

Moreover, all untrained elementary teachers have been asked to contact the State Nodal Officer (NIOS Manipur) so as to complete D.El.Ed by March 31, 2019.

Education (S) Director Th Kirankumar said that there may be around 10,000 to 11,000 untrained teachers in Government/Government-aided and private schools of the State.

Necessary measures have been initiated to train untrained Government elementary teachers.

Untrained teachers working in Govt-aided, private and ADC schools must not take the HRD Ministry’s instruction lightly.

The Government would strictly monitor how effectively the amended RTE Act has been implemented in schools.

As for Government teachers who cannot complete D.El.Ed by the deadline set by the Ministry, they would be given voluntary retirement.

The Director said that he would go to Delhi next week to discuss about training untrained teachers with officials of HRD Ministry.

Another source informed that there are around 900-1000 untrained elementary teachers in Govt-aided schools.

The total number of untrained elementary teachers in private schools would be more than 9000.

If they do not complete D.El.Ed within the next two years, many private schools will face acute shortage of teachers from April 1, 2019.

Private school teachers may go for the necessary training either online or offline, added the source.

Source: The Sangai Express