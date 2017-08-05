Another plea against Irom Sharmila

KODAIKANAL, AUGUST 04, 2017 00:00 IST UPDATED: AUGUST 04, 2017 04:57 IST Hindu outfit says Kodaikanal’s peace would be hit Another petition was filed with the sub-registrar office here on Thursday against Manipuri civil rights activist Irom Sharmila’s marriage proposal. The Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) handed over a petition demanding denial of permission for her marriage keeping in mind the interests of the local people. Ms. Sharmila and her British partner Desmond Coutinho had submitted their papers for their marriage at the Sub-Registrar Office on July 12.

A 30-day notice was served as her marriage could be registered under the Special Marriage Act. In a petition, HMK’s State general secretary R. Ravikumar said Kodaikanal was a peaceful place attracting thousands of tourists from within and outside the country. If Ms. Sharmila was allowed permanent stay here, it would disturb the peace. Moreover, the police should investigate if there were any foreign forces behind her plan to stay in Kodaikanal, he added. The registration officials received the petition and assured to look into it.

Later, talking to media persons, Mr. Ravikumar alleged that Ms. Irom Sharmila was trying to create law and order problem. “If she really wanted to fight against human rights violation, she should go to Kashmir. Her stay would certainly attract international and local agitators to Kodaikanal and it would affect peace. She should be sent back to her native place. If officials fail to do this, we will not allow her to enter into Kodaikanal,” he added. The HMK also condemned her for her reported expression of support to the tribals in Kodaikanal. The HMK cadre also tried to go on a procession to her house, but were thwarted by the police. Earlier, V. Mahendran, a social activist from Pethuparai, had also submitted a petition against Ms. Sharmila.