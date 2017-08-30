Aspirations of Haipou Jadonang recalled Naga Raj at hand now : Gaidon Kamei

Imphal, August 29 2017: The Naga Raj as envisioned and started by Haipou Jadonang – who is also known as the founder of Naga Raj – is not far and it would dawn soon .

This was stated by United Naga Council (UNC) president Gaidon Kamei while addressing the 86th Martyrdom of Haipou Jadonang organised jointly by Zeliangrong Baudi, Manipur and Zeliangrong Youth Front (ZYF) today at Zeliangrong village, Koirengei.

Gaidon Kamei said that Haipou Jadonang would have been aware that fighting the then mighty British would be futile.

However, Jadonang knowingly started the Naga Raj movement .

The seeds of Naga Raj sown by Haipou Jadonang would certainly yield fruits if the present leaders have faith in it .

Even as Haipou Jadonang is no more, Naga leaders had formed the NNC, NSCN, GPRN and waged a war against the Indian Govt true to the spirit and belief of Jadonang.

After mobilising the movement at the international level, the highest ceasefire agreement was signed, Gaidon Kamei said .

Later, the historic Framework Agreement was signed and the stage of Final Agreement has been reached .

“The long cherished dream of Naga Raj, our Raj, our Government is not far,” the UNC president said .

The function was attended by Soso Lorho, convener of Naga Political Leaders’ Forum, Manipur (NPLF) as the chief guest while Ashinpou Gangmei, chairman, Committee for Alternative Arrangement, UNC was the president of the function.

Delivering his speech, Soso Lorho said that mere mention of Haipou Jadonang and nominal observance of the function would not suffice.

He said that the people should rather imbibe the spirit, courage, ideals and beliefs of Jadonang and should never allow any other communities to suppress them.

Vice-president of Naga Hoho Samson Riamei, president of NPO Senapati Moses T Kamba, former president of UNC Paul Leo, secretary of NPLFM Athuan Abonmai, general secretary of UNC S Milan, student leaders, Naga tribes’ leaders and president of NWU Asha Wunou also attended the programme.

Source: The Sangai Express