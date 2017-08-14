Bir Tikendrajit’s statue unveiled on 126th Patriots’ Day observance in Hojai

Imphal, August 13 2017: The 126th Patriots’ Day was observed today at Manipuri Kala Mandir, Dhalpukhri, Hojai district in Assam.

A statue of Bir Tikendrajit was inaugurated as part of the function organised by Manipuri Sahitya Parishad Assam, District Committee, Hojai.

A one minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the supreme sacrifices made by the martyrs of the historic Anglo-Manipuri War, 1891.Floral tributes were also paid to the martyrs.

Speaking as chief guest of the function, Yumnam Khemchand, Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly, recalled his days spent in Assam for more than a decade as the founder president of All Assam Taekwondo Association promoting the martial arts in various districts of Assam.

He said that people now trust the Government led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh who believes in performing action rather than just making statements.

He concluded his speech by expressing his desire to attend more such functions in the future.

Attending as Guest of Honour, Thounaojam Shyamkumar, Minister MAHUD, Town Planning, Forests and Environment and Horticulture and Soil Conservation talked about the visible changes in Hojai since his maiden visit in 1991.

Stating that costumes of Meitei women are the reflection of the rich cultural tradition which has survived for many years, he requested the women to keep the tradition alive.

He said that it is an emotional experience to witness the Meiteis living in Hojai, who have been keeping the tradition and culture of Meitei alive.

He said that CM N Biren had directed the Speaker and him to visit Hojai to look into the problems faced by the Manipuri diaspora and assure all possible help.

The 126th Patriots’ Day was also observed at Manipur Tikendrajit House, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

Three photographs of Paona Brajabasi, Bir Tikendrajit and Thangal General were decorated at the base of the statue of Bir Tikendrajit where a large number of Manipuris staying in the National capital paid their homage to the great patriots who fought against the mighty Britishers and sacrificed their lives for the cause of their motherland during the Anglo-Manipuri War in 1891.

Ginsuanhau, Member of Manipur Legislative Assembly and Vineet Joshi, Resident Commissioner, Government of Manipur led the VIPS, officers and staff of Manipur Bhawans, guests staying in both the Bhawans and others in paying floral tributes to the patriots.

A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

Delhi Manipuri Society (DeMas) also observed the day in the National capital during which members of the society paid floral tributes to the martyrs in commemoration of the sacrifices they rendered for defending the sovereignty of Manipur.

The 126th Patriots’ Day was also observed by Manipur University Patriots’ Day Observation Committee at the centenary hall of the university.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Adya Prasad Pandey; Dean, Students’ Welfare Prof Kh Tomba; Dean, School of Humanities, Prof M Mani; Dean, School of Social Sciences, Prof N Lokendra and Dean, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, Prof N Nimai graced the occasion as chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively.

A patriotic song competition was conducted as part of the observance function.

Manipur State Shumang Leela Council, BJP Kshetrigao Mandal, Kshetrigao Semgat Sagat Apunba Lup, Khundrakpam Kendra Youth’s Organisation and Lions Club of Canchipur also joined in observing the 126th Patriots’ Day in different parts of the State.

Offering of floral tributes and observance of a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls were the main highlights of the functions.

Source: The Sangai Express