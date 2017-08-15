Biswajit lights up hills areas with seven sub-stations

Imphal, August 14 2017: As Patriots’ Day and Independence Day gift, the State Govt has lighted up many villagers through seven power sub-stations from today, said Power Minister Thongam Biswajit.

The Minister was speaking during the inauguration of a newly constructed 33/11 KV power sub-station at Mao in Senapati district today.

Th Bishwajit said that seven 33/11 KV power sub-stations �Mao, Oinamlong, Henglep, Ukhrul Khunjao, Phungyar, Gelnel and Chakpikarong have become fully functional from today as Patriots’ Day and Independent Day gift to the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his commitment to provide power to all villages of the country by March 2019.The State Government is working on to translate the commitment of giving electricity to all villages of the State by December 2018, Biswajit said.

Towards this end, the State Govt has already sent proposal for construction of 11 sub-stations including one at Liyai Khunou in Senapati district, he said.

Works have also been started for upgradation of Yurembam Power Station from single circuit to double circuit.

Besides, work has also been already taken up to get power line connection from Eastern Power Grid.

Daily power consumption in Manipur during peak hours is 170 MW and 80 MW during off-peak hours.

Since Manipur gets 200 MW of power supply, there would be no shortage of power supply.

Nevertheless, the Government is not contented with this.

It is working on to ensure 24×7 quality power service in the State, Biswajit said.

AB cable has been strung in 24.20 Km radius in Senapati district headquarters.

Also, out of 4250 prepaid meter systems being installed, 500 have been already activated, the Minister said.

Once, there was a time when people of the State felt disappointed on seeing the rays/light from Nagaland side.

But now, the State is in a position to illuminate more light.

This is a major achievement of the Government, Bishwajit said.

He said that the functioning of MSPCL and MSPDCL would not be such a success without the cooperation and blessing of the people.

The State is also planning to take up a power project over Barak River in between Maram and Oklong in Tamenglong and Senapati districts border.

Official assessment of the location and feasibility of the project would be studied first.

To a memorandum submitted to the Minister by Mao Students’ Union, the Minister assured to look into the demands raised by them.

President of the function, PHED Minister L Dikho said people in Mao area had earlier received scarce power supply.

Now, people of the area get 10 MW power sub-station which will cater to their need.

As such, people of the surrounding villages should take the responsibility of maintaining the power sub-station.

The Govt has given the necessary infrastructure, so the people need to play their role in the maintenance and well being of the power sub-station.

Managing Director of MSPCL N Sarat and Managing Director of MSPDCL L Priyokumar attended the function as the guests of honour .

The power sub-station was constructed at a cost of Rs 9.79 crore with NEC funding under State Plan.

The power sub-station will improve power supply in Mao and surrounding villages.

Source: The Sangai Express