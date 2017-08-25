Body of Rita likely to be buried

Ukhrul, Aug 24: Contrary to the stands and decision of all Tangkhul Longnao (conglo-merate of Tangkhul civil organizations) and the village authority of Sharkaphung/Leingangching, a new directive from NSCN GPRN has reportedly allowed the family to bury the mortal remains of late Rita Haorei in her native village Leingangching (S Lohe).

The Leingangching VA had claimed that the family of Rita was banished in 2010.

Tangkhul Longnao had reportedly said that the crisis is not related to denominational intolerance but differences in civic customary laws. They reportedly issued an ultimatum to Rita’s family to bury the body outside Leingangching.

A new order from NSCN GPRN has directed the VA to allow burial of the mortal remains of late Rita Haorei w/o Yangmi in her native village Leingangching (S Lohe).

However, Headman of Sharkaphung/Leingangching village Wungreikhan, in a telephonic conversation with this correspondent, said that the villagers were not aware of the new directive of the NSCN yet. He asserted that the decision of the village authority may not be withdrawn.

He mentioned that the family of Rita was banished from the village in 2010, and they are no more citizens of Leingangching and have no rights to claim.

Ringphami, convenor of JAC constituted in this connection said that they were waiting for a directive in this regard. The convenor further said that the JAC has received a soft copy of the ‘directive’ from a reliable source.

According to the JAC convener, preparations for burial of the dead body would be immediately initiated once the directive is with them.

Ringphami further expressed dismay that no positive response from the Govt has been coming yet in spite of the assurance from CM N Biren Singh.

Rita Haorei died on August 7 and her body has been lying since at Sacred Heart Parish, Hungpung, Ukhrul.

