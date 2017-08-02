CBI forms 5-member team to probe Manipur encounter killings

New Delhi, August 01 2017: The CBI has formed a 5-member team headed by am SP to probe encounter killings in Manipur .

The Supreme Court had ordered the investigating agency to probe the alleged fake encounter killings that involve the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF and police .

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and UU Lalit had ordered CBI Director Alok Verma to nominate a group of five officers to make up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which would go through records of all these cases, lodge fresh FIRs, complete the investigation by December 31 and file chargesheets .

The top Court had sought a compliance report from the CBI by the second week of next January .

The Army had claimed that making them liable for criminal prosecution for acting at the spur of the moment in dangerous situations in disturbed areas like Manipur, where various militant groups were operating and where armed forces personnel often face do-or-die situations, could make it virtually impossible to provide effective security and maintain integrity of India .

The Army had also pleaded that since most of the cases were very old and compensation had been paid to families of the victims, no purpose will be served by reopening investigations, especially after completion of inquiry by armed forces, and making the personnel face criminal prosecution.

Source: The Sangai Express