CCpur JAC to pay homage on Aug 31

CCpur, August 28 2017: The JAC AATB has today announced its decision to observe the second anniversary of the historic day that brought together the indigenous tribal people in Manipur together on August 31 even as it plans to honour those who made the supreme sacrifices at the Tribal Martyrs’ Park .

‘August 31, 2017 will mark the second anniversary of the historic day that brought the indigenous tribal people in Manipur together as they raised their voice in unison for the protection of their ancestral tribal lands, rights and identity,’ noted the JAC statement that also called on educational institutions, Government/private offices and business houses to remain closed for the day .

The historic occasion will be observed at Tribal Martyrs’ Park, Mata Dam, Lamka from 4 pm onwards, it said .

The JAC also appealed to the public to join them on the occasion saying, ‘as we remember the unified tribal spirit for self-determination which was evident on this day two years ago and pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of our Tribal Martyrs, the JAC would like to humbly invite the tribal public to be a part of this event.’

Each tribal household have also been requested to raise any of the tribal traditional shawls/puandums at their respective homes to show their solidarity towards the unity of the indigenous tribal people .

Despite the call for closure of schools and offices, the JAC maintained that movement of vehicles on that day, in and around Lamka town shall remain unaffected .

Source: The Sangai Express