Chandel College and District Hospital inspected by Education Minister Radheshyam

Imphal, August 08 2017: Education Minister Th Radheshyam has said that the Education Department works as a team of teachers and students and works for the betterment of the society.

The Minister made the statement during his visit to Chandel district to inspect the prevailing conditions of the Governmental institutions of education, health and infrastructure today .

He said that there are certain shortages in the Department but the team should work together to utilise the available resources in the best ways.

During the visit, Minister Radheshyam met teachers and students of the Union College, Lambung, Chandel.

He said that good leaders or the best managers are those who make the most of the available limited resources.

It is important that we as a whole proceed towards qualitative approach rather than looking for quantity.

Regarding shortcomings of teachers in the college, the Education Minister said that he will try to send the required teachers at the earliest.

He informed that there is a recruitment procedure underway to fill up the vacant post of teachers in colleges .

He said that there is a need to conduct a rational survey to find out the subjects/stream having high demand of job employment and which subject would benefit the student most and even in pursuing higher education.

Such subject or streams need to be strengthened, he added.

The market is all about demand and supply.

Everyone has limited time to be able to achieve their goals in life.

So, the teachers should mentor and guide the students along the right path.

For this the teachers should teach the students how to make the right choice, he said.

He assured all possible help to the college authority in improving the condition of the college.

However, demands should be made on a need base and with a holistic approach, he said.

The Education Minister also paid a visit to Maha Union Higher Secondary School, Chandel.

Source: The Sangai Express