City all set to host second Guwahati Futsal Festival

Guwahati, 7th August 2017 – After the mammoth success of the Summer Soccer Camp where over 150 football enthusiasts from all over the region participated in the camp, Guwahati City FC is all set to organise the second season of Guwahati Futsal Festival. The tournament will be held on 15th and 16th September at Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan Indoor Stadium at R.G. Baruah Sports complex. While the first season witnessed participation of 48 teams from all over northeast, this year however the organizers have restricted the number of slots to 32.

It was in April this year when directors of GCFC, Lio Sengrang and Kaustab Chakraborty had floated the idea of organizing the first ever futsal tournament under the banner of Guwahati Futsal Festival.

“It has not been too long ago that futsal was introduced to the nation and through the tournament we are towards promoting football and provide the players a platform to showcase their talent. The first season had helped us create a base of the indoor fromat of football and now we are all set to take it to the next level,” said Lio Sengrang, one of the organisers behind the initiative.

He also added that apart from futsal extravaganza the event will also hold skill based and freestyle football competitions.

The tournament will be played 5 v 5 a-sides as per the rules of Futsal Association of India with prize money worth fifty thousand. Interested teams can contact at 8638698279 or 9706570219, or they can contact through Facebook page of Guwahati City FC.

This Press Release was sent by Guwahati City FC, who can be contacted at guwahaticityfc(at)gmail(dot)com.