Civilians looted, assaulted on NH-2

Imphal, August 27 2017: A group of people who claimed themselves to be NSCN (IM) cadres allegedly assaulted two civilians and looted cash from them.

According to reports, the two persons were heading towards Imphal from Mao on a car when a group of NSCN (IM) cadres numbering around eight stopped them at a place about 5 kms from Senapati today at around 2 pm.

They were asked to come down from the vehicle and were severely thrashed without any reason.

The cadres looted a cash of Rs 35, 000 from the civilians and took away the car, the reports said.

They claimed themselves to be NSCN (IM) cadres and told the two individuals that they can do whatever they want.

On hearing the news that the car had been parked near St Anthony School in Senapati, the two individuals rushed to the area and recovered the vehicle.

Some parts of the car body were found shattered.

The two persons filed a complaint each with Senapati police and 34 Assam Rifles in connection with the incident and later headed towards Imphal, added the report.

Source: The Sangai Express