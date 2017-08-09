Cleanliness drive conducted in connection with Swachhta Pakhwada

Thoubal, August 08 2017: Nehru Yuva Kendra, Thoubal and Zonal Education Office, Thoubal organised a massive cleanliness drive at Khongjom War Memorial complex , Wangjing Bazar and its surrounding areas under the supervision of DC, Thoubal today, conveyed a press release issued by District youth Coordinator of NYK, Thoubal.

The drive was held under the nationwide cleanliness campaign (Swachhta Pakhwada from August 1 till 15) launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports through NYKS and NSS across the country.

Volunteers of NYK and Wangjing Municipal Council initiated the drive at Wangjing Bazar while students and teachers of Phundrei high School along with Ureka High School cleaned the Khongjom War premises.

A total of 115 students and teachers participated in the mass cleanliness drive at Khongjom Kheba hill where officials of NYK assisted in making the event successful.

Meanwhile, NYK and Public Health Engineering Department jointly organised a one day awareness and interaction programme on better health, hygiene and sanitation .

Resource persons from PHED, SSDU and medical department of Praja High School, Lamshang also took part in the programme.

Source: The Sangai Express