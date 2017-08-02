CM Biren calls for review of Loktak project, removal of Ithai barrage NE floods: PM announces Rs 2,000 crore relief

Guwahati, August 01 2017: In an attempt to find a permanent solution to the bi-annual flood problem in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 100 crore to fund a study on the course of the Brahmaputra river and its devastating effects.

A high-powered team comprising bureaucrats and technocrats will conduct the study .

Modi also announced Rs 2,000 crore as an immediate aid for flood-hit Assam, Arunachal, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram .

Modi arrived in Guwahati at 10 am for a day-long review of the flood and landslide problems that crippled the five North Eastern States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland .

Chief Minister N Biren who was present during the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi put forward the case of Manipur and recalled while speaking to The Sangai Express, “For permanent solution of frequent floods in the State, I urged the Prime Minister to review the Loktak project.

Ithai barrage which has become the main cause of flood in the State, should be removed and natural water course should be maintained.

Loktak project was taken up long before only to get some power.

But now the State is having sufficient power resources from others .

Damages done by the flood is giving more loss to the State.

“The Chief Minister continued that he also called for “Dredging the river bed of all rivers in the State and eviction of all encroachment at river banks.”

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who briefed on the PM’s visit, said, “The PM has also ordered release of an additional Rs 250 crore to Assam to meet the immediate need for relief and rehabilitation.

Last month, he had ordered release of Rs 300 crore .

“He stressed on finding a permanent solution to flood in Assam and said that a high-powered committee will be formed to study the course of the Brahmaputra river and a corpus fund of Rs 100 cr would be set up for the study,” Sarma said .

The Assam floods have so far claimed 83 lives .

On Monday, Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the floods and Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured .

Modi did not make any aerial survey of the flood-affected areas as flood waters have receded in almost all the areas .

The ruling BJP in Assam has been criticized for the PM not visiting the State when the flood was at its peak throughout June till mid-week of July.

Modi had deputed Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju to visit the flood-affected State last month and assess the situation.

A Central team has also visited the affected areas to study the extent of damage done by the flood.

