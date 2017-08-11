CM discusses with MSTC to start e-commerce projects in State

Imphal, August 10 2017: BB Singh, CMD of MSTC (Metal Scrap Trade Corporation) Ltd, a Mini Ratna Category-I PSU under Ministry of Steel, Government of India met Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the CM Secretariat today to discuss the thrust areas where MSTC’s expertise and experience would be utilised to execute various e-commerce projects in the State .

BB Singh apprised the CM about MSTC’s e-commerce services which are being utilised in many flagship projects of Government of India including Deen Dayal Upadhayay Gram Jyoti Yojana, Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme, e-auction of Mining lease and composite licence .

MSTC is already conducting E-auctions to sell various agro-forest products of Nort -East like ginger, pineapple, hill grass, black pepper and other items .

Recently in collaboration with CRWC (Central Railside Warehouse Company Ltd), MSTC launched E- Rashtriya Kisan Agri Mandi (e-RAKAM) in New Delhi which will help farmers/FPOs of Manipur to auction their Agri-produce in advance of harvesting season enabling them to receive appropriate remuneration for their produce .

In association with NAFED, MSTC has successfully conducted E-auction of 1000MT of Moong Dal within one week .

The Chief Minister is looking forward to utilize MSTC’s platform and start E-auctioning of Agri products and other materials of various Government Departments at the earliest.

MSTC has already gained success in auctioning of timber, coffee, pepper, sandalwood etc for Kerala Forest Department and Red Sanders wood for Andhra Pradesh Forest Department bringing transparency to the whole process .

Apart from E-auction, MSTC is also providing E-procurement services to various Government Departments, PSUs and Private entities all over the country.

Source: The Sangai Express