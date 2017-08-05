Cockroaches found in supplementary food item

Imphal, August 04 2017: Raising questions on the safety of supplementary food products supplied by Social Welfare Department to Anganwadi centres, cockroaches were found in “Bal Bhog” supplementary food packet.

The food packet was seized by a team of All India Students’ Federation (AISF) Manipur State Council from Ghari Maning Leikai Anganwadi centre today at around 11.30 am.

Speaking to media persons, Kh Rameshwar Singh, State secretary of the student body alleged that Social Welfare Department has failed to ascertain whether the supplementary foods provided to Anganwadi centres meet food safety norms or not.

He said that such supplementary foods containing insects would put health of children at risk.

He cautioned that the student body would ban the supply of “Bal Bhog” supplementary food in the State if the food product fails to meet safety norms.

He urged the concerned authority to take the matter seriously and ensure that all the supplementary foods supplied to Anganwadi centres are safe to consume by children.

Source: The Sangai Express