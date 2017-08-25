The North East region holds a great potential in the form of natural resources, including hydro resources and hydrocarbons. Meghalaya has coal and uranium resources, while Mizoram has rich biomass. Sikkim and other North Eastern states also have hydro-potential. Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the leading institution of business and industry in Eastern and North Eastern India.

Although North East Region is amongst the richest in terms of energy resources, there is a lot of effort needed in realizing the full potential & reaping the benefits from these resources.

In view of the importance of tapping these energy resources in the region, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the leading institution of business and industry in Eastern and North Eastern India, is organizing a Conference on ENERGIZING NORTH EAST on 5th September 2017 at Shillong, Meghalaya, so that a concrete Roadmap and Way forward for the benefit of the Region may be developed..

