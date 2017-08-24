Cracking the D.El.Ed certificate whip Teachers asked to register by Sep 15

Imphal, August 23 2017: All untrained elementary teachers working in Govt, Govt-aided and unaided private schools have been asked to go for online registration with NIOS for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) course by September 15 at the latest.

School Education Department has issued a notification to this effect in accordance with an instruction issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Course fee for the first year of the 18 months condensed course is 4550 and it would be reimbursed later by the Government to in-service elementary teachers.

As per the amended Section 23(2) of the RTE Act, all untrained elementary teachers of Govt, Govt-aided and unaided private schools should complete D.El.Ed by March 31, 2019.

Teachers who cannot complete D.El.Ed course would be terminated from April 1, 2019.

In line with the Ministry’s instruction, School Education Department would initiate due process to give voluntary retirement to all teachers who cannot complete D.El.Ed course by March 31, 2019.

Generally, elementary teachers who were recruited on September 3, 2001 or before are required to undergo training.

As for teachers who were recruited before September 3, 2001, their teaching experience is enough to continue service, informed a source.

Teachers who are required to undergo training must have secured 60 per cent mark in class XII or 45 per cent marks if they are OBC/SC/ST or physically handicap.

If they did not score these marks, they must appear class XII improvement exam through NIOS.

Only when they secure the minimum marks, they would be given D.El.Ed certificates even if they complete D.El.Ed course before securing the minimum through improvement exams.

The first year course fee of Rs 4550 is same for all teachers of Govt, Govt-aided and unaided private schools.

School Education Department would assist teachers register for D.El.Ed course through NIOS website by charging minimal fee of around Rs 20 if they cannot do it alone.

Diploma in Elementary Education is compulsory for Primary teachers (Classes I to V) even if they have completed BEd.

However, Upper Primary teachers need not go for D.El.Ed course if they have already completed BEd, added the source.

Source: The Sangai Express