Disease outbreak at Henglep Situation under control, says SDO

Cpur, August 04 2017: The outbreak of mosquito borne diseases in and around Henglep sub-divisional hqtrs since July that set the buzzer rolling in Imphal due to its sheer inaccessibility has been steadily normalising with officials maintaining that the situation is now under control.

At least 57 patients from the interior villages yesterday boarded the Shaktiman truck arranged by the Kuki Khanglai Lompi to take them after they recovered .

Currently there are 48 evacuated villagers scattered in the Children and Medicine Wards of the hospital or at the youth hostel continuing to be under observation .

The remaining evacuees, that nearly touched 200 at one point of time, have now been discharged .

Speaking exclusively to The Sangai Express at his office today, SDO Henglep Chunglenmang said the medical team currently camped at PHC Henglep have done a commendable job and intervened at the right moment to contain the situation .

The team comprising of 3 doctors and 10 paramedics, with the assistance of the police as well as the SDO staff attended to 400 patients on Monday .

Though some of them were admitted to the PHC, these admissions were not related to the outbreak, maintained the SDO .

The officer said that after the intervention of the medical team, the cases of illness declined sharply on a daily basis as the turn-up on day 2 instantly dropped to 147, and turned flat or zero on Wednesday, the third day of the medical camp .

The villages that availed the facilities at the Henglep medical camp are chiefly located within a radius of 17 kms with the farthest being Khanpi, which is 17 kms from the sub-divisional hqtrs .

It may be noted here that all these villagers have moved to Henglep on foot .

On the wretched condition of the road, the SDO said that the most deplorable stretches from Mualdak to Khawlhen are continually taken up by NEC in a fragmented manner with several agencies executing the work .

The State Works Department too deputed heavy machineries to clear the road that were blocked by landslides in between Kawlhen and Damzawl this week, he said .

With the situation being attended to at Henglep hqtrs, no one from the area has sought medication at the district hqtrs since Monday .

However the medical team stationed there will continue to monitor the situation and have been instructed to make necessary interventions as and when required until the outbreak is completely subdued .

The KKL which stood at the forefront in attending to the villagers whether in their evacuation or in feeding them has continued to receive donations in cash and kind from several quarters to sustain their selfless activities.

