Don Bosco High School 2002 Batch Alumni Association formed

Don Bosco High School class of 2002 batch alumni association was formed with a formal gathering at the banquette hall of Nirmala Hotel,. 70 (Seventy) ex-Bosconian attended the formal gathering and new association called the “DON BOSCO , IMPHAL 2002 BATCH ALUMNI” was formed.

The newly formed association unanimously elected Shri Rajeev Thokchom as President, Shri Pramesh Arambam as Secretary and Shri Maradona Okram as Finance Secretary. They will hold the post until next general body meeting. The association also hold a minute silence in memory of their lost batch mates.

The newly formed association pledge to promote brotherhood and comradery in the society and help in promoting peace and harmony in the state. Corpus fund from the association will be used in social causes and social upliftment as per press released report.

Sanjit Laishram,

DON BOSCO 2002 Alumni Association.

Press Release Team

Contact- 9774562760.

This Press Release was sent by Sanjit Laishram, who can be contacted at sanjitlaishram(at)gmail(dot)com.