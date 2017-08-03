DRDA, Ukhrul staff launch indefinite ceasework strike

Ukhrul, August 02 2017: Employees of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Ukhrul have launched an indefinite cease work strike from yesterday demanding an immediate release of their pending salary for the past 24 months.

In a statement, DRDA-Wing Ukhrul district, Joint Secretary Md Azad Shah said that following the collective decision of All Manipur DRDA Staff Association they have resolved to put the pressure on the Government to release the 24 months pending salary of all DRDA employees of Manipur.

According to him, all the rural developmental programmes such as MGNREGS, IWMP, BADP, MPs, MLAs funds etc are executed and implemented in the district through DRDA.

Although the DRDA staff have been persistently urging the Government to release their monthly salary, the Government has been turning a deaf ear to their pleadings.

Despite the indifference of the Government, the DRDA employees have been discharging their duties in the interest of the rural people, despite not being paid for months but two years is just too long and they cannot bear the indifference of the Government anymore, he said.

As a part of the cease work strike, the employees have locked the office of the DRDA office.

Azad further said that in case the Government fails to address their grievances in time they will approach other civil societies of the district to intensify the agitation anytime.

Source: The Sangai Express