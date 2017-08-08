Drugs worth Rs 2.59 Cr seized

Imphal, August 07 2017: Personnel of 12 Assam Rifles Tengnoupal post arrested a drug peddler along with WY tablets worth Rs 2.59 crore in the International market today .

According to a reliable source, personnel of 12 AR detained a person who was found moving in a suspicious manner near Motor Vehicle Check post, Tengnoupal today at around 10.15 am.

The man was pretending to be a local farmer and carried a plucking basket on his back.

He was accompanied by a woman and a two-year old child, the source said.

Due to his suspicious manner, the 12 AR troops stopped the person for checking him and his belongings.

During preliminary interrogation, the detained person was identified as Lalboi Haokip (28) s/o Jamkhoginthang Haokip of Tengnoupal.

On further checking of his belongings, 51,800 tablets of contraband WY were found concealed in his plucking basket, the source added.

Lalboi revealed that the contraband items were handed to him by one Lamshi Haokip w/o Jouthensang of Chahmol village for onward transportation, the source mentioned.

AR immediately informed Tengnoupal PS.

A joint thorough search operation at Tengnoupal and Chahmol village was conducted by the AR, Tengnoupal police and Moreh police commandos for the arrest of Lamshi Haokip.

However, Lamshi managed to escape from the village.

The arrested person, Lalboi, along with the seized items have been handed over to Tengnoupal PS for taking necessary legal action, it added.

Source: The Sangai Express