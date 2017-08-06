e-Swachhta Abhiyan for Students (EhSAS) conducted

Imphal, August 05 2017: Cyber Crime PS conducted e-Swachhta Abhiyan for Students (EhSAS) at the Institute of Cooperative Management, Imphal today, to spread awareness about the safe use of social media like Facebook and WhasApp and other e-platforms.

The seminar was attended by around 150 participants including students of BBA program under the training inspectors of the Department concerned and the faculties of ICM.

The participants were guided on how to safely use mobile phones and debit cards and were also explained about the menace of Nigerian frauds.

Dr Ranjana, Director of ICM, was also present at the event, Dr Mohit K Garg in-charge, CCPS, Manipur and SIs N Bhubonchandra and Th Superman Singh were present as the resource persons.

The participants were shown videos during the discussion to clarify their doubts.

It may be mentioned that CCPS Manipur will be conducting such seminars till August 14 to commemorate the coming Independence Day as e-Swachhta week.

Source: The Sangai Express