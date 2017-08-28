EMFA expresses grief at Rima’s death, wishes early recovery of Biman

Guwahati, August 27: Electronic Media Forum Assam (EMFA) expresses shock at the sudden demise of Rima Sharma, a cultural news presenter of Prag News, following an accident on Saturday night at Bhangagarh locality of the city.

The forum also wishes fast recovery of another city based television scribe, who was admitted to GMCH after facing an attack from miscreants last night. Biman Kalita of News Live, who was stabbed at Dhirenpara locality, is still in the hospital.

“It is heart breaking that Rima went to the GMCH to meet Biman following his incident and on way back the young news presenter faced the accident. She was taken to the hospital, but the doctors declared her brought dead. May her soul rests in peace,” said a statement issued by the EMFA.

Prior to her last rites performed at Navagraha, Rima was paid rich tributes at her work place and Guwahati Press Club. Various media organizations along with a number of civil society groups and individuals expressed shock at her tragic death.

The EMFA also wishes early recovery of two other city based scribes namely Gautam Hazarika of DY365 and Kushal Lahan of Amar Asom, who have been admitted to separate h-hospitals few days back following medical emergencies.

This Press Release was sent by T Navajyoti, who can be contacted at tnavajyoti(at)gmail(dot)com.