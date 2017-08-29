Ex-JCILPS leader bats for sustained movement

Imphal, August 28 2017: As much as the people are aware that enforcement of Inner Line Permit System is the only plausible means of safeguarding the indigenous people from being overrun by non-local people, people need to sustain the civil movement until the system is enforced in Manipur, asserted former JCILPS leader Khomdram Ratan .

He was speaking as chief guest at the 19th foundation day of the United People’s Front (UPF) at Manipur Press Club here today .

The massive civil movement of 2015 jolted the then Government severely .

Payment of compensation to people injured in the course of the sustained movement was one point that figured prominently during negotiation between JCILPS and the State Government .

The amount given by Government for compensation was deposited in his personal account as no bank account was opened in the name of JCILPS .

“However, I was declared a wanted man on the fabricated charge that the amount was deposited by militant groups and I had connection with them”, Ratan said .

“Nonetheless, I was freed from jail because of the strong protest made by all sections of people”, he recalled .

After the bank account was seized, a petition was filed at Court and the Court passed a judgement in favour of Ratan .

“Subsequently, my bank account was re-activated and the money deposited in the account had been handed over to JCILPS”, he said.

As such, the money would be distributed to all the people who sustained injuries during the sustained civil movement .

Many people have been still asking when a new ILP Bill will be passed but JCILPS has no ready answer .

The incumbent Chief Minister is one leader who has thorough knowledge about ILPS.

He must be approached again.

If he refuses to budge, the people and JCILPS should launch a renewed civil movement, Ratan said .

JCILPS has already submitted a 200-page memorandum to the State Government.

Both Ukhrul and Churachandpur feel the pain equally when ILPS is kept at abeyance.

Yet, all stake holders should be consulted and taken into confidence .

It is crucial to re-cultivate the national character as well as the work culture built over a period of 2000 years has been lost or crippled during the last 70 years .

One should work in line with the mass aspiration and pulse rather than trying to browbeat them, Khomdram Ratan said .

The foundation function was graced by UCM secretary general YK Dhiren and UPF president Sorokhaibam Ratankumar as guest of honour and president respectively .

The gathering also observed silence for one minute in honour of the expired volunteers of UPF.

Source: The Sangai Express