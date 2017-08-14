Ex-Minister’s son dies under mysterious circumstances

New Delhi, August 13 2017: A 19-year-old youth, son of a former Minister in Manipur died after falling off the terrace from a restaurant in Haz Khas Village in south Delhi on Saturday night under mysterious circumstances. Police say that the cause behind the fall is yet to be ascertained.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered after the youth’s family members suspected a foul play.

The youth, Siddharth was staying with his elder sister at the Safdurjung Development area and had recently completed his class XII from a school in Delhi.

Police sources say that he had gone to the restaurant alone and took a seat at the terrace.

His driver had dropped him and returned home.

Restaurant officials were alerted when someone found him lying in a pool of blood.

He was taken to the Safdurjung hospital where he died during treatment.

“We were informed about the incident by the restaurant authorities after which an investigating officer reached the restaurant and later the hospital to establish the cause of death,” said additional DCP south Chinmoy Biswal.

The body would be handed over to the family members after an autopsy on Sunday.

