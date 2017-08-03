Free Computer Course organized by KEN (Knowledge Exchange Network)

FREE COMPUTER COURSE

Organised by KEN (Knowledge Exchange Network)

A Group of Professionals of Manipur Origin Living Across the World

KEN is providing a one month’s course on DTP (Desktop Publishing) free of cost to enthusiastic young and old persons in order to enable to equip with basic computer skill and basic industry requirement. Online Registration can be done on the website: www.kenmanipur.org/form/

Mode of Selection: Personal Interview, Commencement of classes: 1st September 2017

Training Location: AjithEx Technologies, Soibam Leikai, Near UBI Bank, Porompat, Opp JNIMS, Imphal East. Ph. No.: 7005011102, website: www.kenmanipur.org