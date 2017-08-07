Governor talks chopper medical service

Imphal, August 06 2017: Governor Dr. Najma Heptulla said that talks are on with the Union Civil Aviation Minister to allocate Rs 25 crore to get helicopter services in Manipur very soon in order to provide necessary medical service to meet the needs of those who live not only in the city but in far-flung remote parts of the State.

Dr. Najma Heptulla was speaking at the prize distribution ceremony for the dedicated staff of Japanese Hospital, Manipur held today at the Conference Hall of JNIMS, Porompat.

Expressing serious concern over the present health scenario in Manipur, Dr. Najma Heptulla said that not much attention has been given to ease the miseries of the people regarding health related matters in spite of the State being endowed with a beautiful climate and great biodiversity .

She also appealed the authorities of the hospitals to go to the far-flung rural areas where medical facilities are almost nil to provide the much-needed health services apart from establishing a good rapport with the patients who are poor and needy.

Focusing on health as a quintessential part of life, she also said, “Investment for eradication of diseases like malaria, tuberculosis, cholera etc and also for prevention and control of HIV/AIDS and H1N1 especially in the context of Manipur is of great economic value.

Right now, the State is also facing the challenge posed by Dengue and Japanese Encephalitis.

But we have great hope that we shall overcome such viruses/diseases.

Here, the selfless services rendered by the staff of the Japanese Hospital is of immense value.”

Giving a brief insight to the old relations between Manipur and Japan, she said, “There is already a Peace Memorial Hospital known as Peace Park at Maibam Lokpa Ching (Red Hill) in Bishnupur district constructed by the Japanese War Veterans in memory of Japanese soldiers killed here in WW-II.

The hospital is another step to foster further friendship and cooperation between Manipur and Japan.”

The event today was sponsored by Japanese Second World War Victims Memorial Hospital Trust, Manipur.

Director JNIMS, Dr Th Bhimo Singh; Medical Superintendent, JNIMS, Prof L Ranbir Singh; Nursing Superintendent JNIMS, P Landhoni Devi; president of Japanese Hospital Manipur, TM Rajen Ayangba; National Secretary, All India Dalit Development Association, Yumnam Mahendrakumar Singh and Treasurer of Japanese Hospital Manipur, H Suraj Sharma shared the dais with the Governor.

Source: The Sangai Express