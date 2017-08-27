Heavy rainfall predicted in next 72 hrs

Imphal, August 26 2017: As per the weather forecast report of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall measuring 115.6 to 204.4 mm is likely to occur in most places of Manipur during the next 72 hours, conveyed a press release issued by the Under Secretary, Relief and Disaster Management .

All the Deputy Commissioners have been advised to take up necessary steps to mitigate the impending flood situation in the State and make the 24×7 district control rooms operational to attend to distress calls from the public .

State level control room functioning at Disaster Management Institute (DMI) may be reached at helpline no.0385-2443441 .

In addition, Relief and Disaster Management Joint Secretary and other directorate level officers have been deputed to receive calls from the public at the State level and to coordinate with DCs and other directorate level officers, it added.

