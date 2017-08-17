Hundreds pay tributes to Chittaranjan

Imphal, August 16 2017: The 13th death anniversary of Athouba Pebam Chittaranjan Mangang was held at THAU Ground, Thangmei-band today, under the aegis of Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF).

A large number people offered floral tributes to the memorial of Pebam Chittaranjan at Bishnupur and at Takhellambam Leikai, Tiddim road.

A rally was, then, carried out from Takhellambam Leikai to THAU Ground where a public meeting was held.

Numerous students from various schools and colleges of the State took part in rally and the meeting.

A blood donation camp was also held as a part of the function.

The students and the participants shouted many slogans demanding right to life, condemning violation of the rights of the people, urging for repeal of AFSPA from the State etc.

General Secretary of Senior Citizen for Society, Laishram Sadanada, Senior Advocate of Manipur High Court Khaidem Mani, co-ordinator of The Working Committee of the Apunba Lup, Phulindro Konsam and president of MSF, N Muktangamba attended the meeting as chief guest, guests of honour and president respectively.

Speaking at the event, Sadananda stressed on the ultimate sacrifice made by late Pebam Chittaranjan in the people’s demand for repealing AFSPA from the State and the right to life.

He pointed out that many people have lost their lives as a result of the Act and underscored the importance of perseverance, and dedication in the demand for repealing AFSPA from Manipur.

A video based on the life of late Pebam Chittaranjan called ‘The Boiling Blood’ produced by Millennium Force Manipur and a journal called ‘Mangal’, were also released as part of the event .

On the other hand, fancy lamps were lighted along side the road at Keishampat leading upto Takhellambam Leikai in honour of late Pebam Chittaranjan.

