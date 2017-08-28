Hunger Marchers’ Day Protect ACs for indigenous folks call rung out

Imphal, August 27 2017: Offering of floral tributes to martyrs, massive rally and a huge public meeting marked the 52nd Hunger Marchers’ Day organised by All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) today .

People in large number turned out to offer tributes to the martyrs – who lost their lives during a student agitation against artificial famine on August 27, 1965 – from around 9.30 am at their memorial site located at Pishum Chingamacha .

A mammoth rally attended by students, CSO members, Meira Paibis, was later taken out from Pishum to DM College Multipurpose hall where a public gathering was held to mark the occasion.

The rallyists shouted slogans like ‘Long live Manipur’ etc .

Delivering the keynote address at DM College Multipurpose hall, vice-president of AMSU Laishram Peter said that the Hunger Marchers’ Day is organised every year to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of martyrs during a historic public movement against artificial scarcity of rice in the State in 1965 .

Laishram Peter expressed serious concern that the once self-reliant Manipur now remains dependent on others when people/Nations around the world are competing to excel in different domains .

Due to people’s dependency on imported items from other parts of India, NH 2 and NH 37 have come to be known as the ‘lifelines’ of the State.

People are in panicky situation when these highways are blocked .

Taking advantage of the situation, the ‘rulers’ perpetually play ‘divide and rule’ among the hill-valley people.

Besides, people of the State are left at the mercy of the capitalists who control the market.

This has resulted in the influx of outsiders particularly in 9 Assembly segments of the State.

It would not be long when outsiders represent these Assembly segments, he said .

Former president of AMSU, Ningthoujam Brojendro said that since the unprecedented 1965 agitation, AMSU has been playing a pro-active role in various issues pertaining to the State and acted as a watchful pressure group.

It has remained as one of the influential bodies in the North East .

He asserted that without understanding the history of the land, the land cannot develop.

As such, students should learn and deliberate on the history of the State .

He urged the students’ body leaders to organise a platform where past and present leaders can interact and pay tributes to leaders who have spearheaded them in the past .

Former AMSU president Chungsat Khongsai said unity will only come when there is emotional integrity.

As such, people have a vital role to play in order to strengthen emotional integrity.

Also asserting that it is language that can bring people more closer, Chungsat Khongsai said that understanding and appreciating diverse languages of the State can bring emotional integrity among the people .

When there is emotional integrity, peace, unity and development would gradually come .

The programme was attended amongst others by AMSU president Manjit Sarangthem and former president A Manisana as the presidium members.

Source: The Sangai Express