ILPS solidarity protest staged

Imphal, August 06 2017: A protest demonstration was staged today at Kwakeithel Akham Leikai community hall in solidarity to the International League of Peoples’ Struggle (ILPS) and its Fight Back Conference.

The protest demonstration was organised by the Committee on Human Rights (COHR) in association with AMUCO, AMESCO, AMAWOVA, MEPWAK and Poirei Leimarol Apunba Meira Paibi Manipur.

Speaking to media persons by the sideline of the protest demonstration, COHR chairman Phulindro Konsam said that the protest demonstration was staged as a part of the Fight Back Conference of ILPS and the International Women Alliance (IWA) which began since yesterday at Toronta, Canada.

The ILPS was founded at an international assembly held at Zutphen, Netherlands on May 25, 2001.The league aims to promote democracy and resist imperialism, fascism, militarisation and colonialism, Phulindro said.

The ILPS stands for the cause of women’s rights and liberation, rights of indigenous peoples, oppressed Nations and nationalities against chauvinism and racism.

The IWA is a global alliance of grassroots-based women’s organisations, institutions, alliances, networks and individuals united in establishing a democratic, anti-imperialist, progressive women’s movement in the 21st century.

The protesters put up placards which read as “Down with imperialist globalisation, down with neo-fascists”, “Resist militarism and unite for liberation”, “Let us carry forward women’s liberation movement”, “Stop any form of discrimination by the fascist Indian State”, “Repeal AFSPA 1958”, “Stop exploitation of natural resources”, “New democracy-socialism-communism is the path to women’s liberation”, “Long live the International Peoples’ struggle” etc.

Source: The Sangai Express