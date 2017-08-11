IMC poised to take up steps to evict illegal land encroachers

Imphal, August 10 2017: The Mayor of Imphal Municipal Corporation, L Lokeshwar, has stated that the IMC will take up steps to evict illegal encroachers in the area covered by the IMC at the earliest.

Speaking to media persons at the corporation office today, Lokeshwar stated that IMC is planning to take up necessary actions against illegal encroachers, roadside vendors and shopkeepers occupying spaces illegally as well as those individuals who are piling up rocks, sands and other materials for construction etc beside the roads.

Appealing the shopkeepers and road side vendors to register and avail the requisite shop license from the corporation, he said that if any concerned shopkeeper fail to register within a month’s time, appropriate action would be taken up.

He also urged the cattle owners not to let loose their cows and horses on the road and added that the IMC will take up steps to capture the animals if the owners fail to heed the corporation’s warning.

On the other hand, Lokeshwar claimed that the tender notice for the auctioning of eight of IMC’s vehicles had been processed during the time of the previous State Government with an order to carry out the necessary process within 10 days and the IMC had auctioned the vehicles, after the new State Government came to power, on July 23, according to the rules and protocol .

Lokeshwar clarified that the allegations made by the former Mayor, S Sunil, that the auction was approved by him is false and baseless and alleged that Sunil himself had given the approval for the auction on May 22.

Source: The Sangai Express