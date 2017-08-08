IT Dept mulls assembling hardware

Imphal, August 07 2017: The State’s Information Technology (IT) Department has been considering assembling hardwares of computers and other electronic items and export the assembled items .

Whereas India is a leading country in terms of computer softwares, China is foremost in manufacturing hardwares of computers and other electronic gadgets.

As such, India is lagging behind in terms of hardware.

To make up this deficiency and create employment avenues for the State’s youth, the State Government has been actively considering assembling Chinese hardwares at the Mantripukhri IT Special Economic Zone and export the assembled items, informed a source .

The IT Department’s new initiative looks promising in view of Manipur’s proximity to China and connectivity by land route through Myanmar.

Moreover, the coalition Government led by BJP has already set a target of giving jobs to 3000 people every year in IT sector.

IT Department has also started considering tying up with IIIT and NIELIT to train youth on assembling Chinese hardwares for computers, solar plates, LED lighting systems, surveillance cameras, mobile phone chargers etc at Imphal .

Informing that construction of special economic zone at Mantripukhri is on the verge of completion, the source said that Rs 19 crore has been earmarked for construction of three electronic sheds of international standard.

Construction work has already begun for one electronic shed.

Around 200 people are now working at Mantripukhri IT Park.

It would be even more convenient if the Central Government gives subsidy for transportation of goods manufactured/assembled at Mantripukhri Special Economic Zone by air, said the source .

On the other hand, installation of a hot mix plant by PWD inside the premises of the IT Park which was allotted to IT Department by the Government in 2004 has been impeding many activities of IT Department.

