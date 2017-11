Hundreds of devotees young and old flocked to Hanuman Temple (Mahabali) at Palace Compound, Imphal to offer prayers as part of the Krishna Janma-ashtami festival, August 15, 2017.

Security arrangements were taken up at the temple complexes.

Vehicles were barred from entering all the temple complexes.

Heavy rainfall did not deter devotees from visiting the temples.

The festival Krishna Janma-ashtami is celebrated as the birth of Lord Krishna on earth.

1 of 24

Photos by: Laishram Ranbir