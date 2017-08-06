JFA demands proper investigation into Haryana scribe’s murder

Guwahati: Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) expresses concern over the

killing of another journalist to increase the tally of victims up to

five in the last seven months of 2017 in India. The forum demands a

proper probe into the incident relating to the murder of television

journalist Surender Singh Rana on 29 July in Haryana.

The local media reports revealed that Rana, who was associated with

the Jammu-based news channel JK 24×7 News, was shot dead at Gurugram

locality in broad daylight by four persons after an aggravated

arguments. The young reporter was taken to a nearby hospital where he

was declared brought dead.

The Gurugram police claimed that Rana, who possessed a licensed

revolver, was targeted because of monetary disputes. The case was

registered at the civil lines police station under sections 302

(murder), 34 (murderous act committed by several person) of the IPC

and 25-54-59 of the arms act. The police have already identified all

four individuals involved with the murder and started searching for

them.

“Whatever the reason behind the murder, the case should be properly

investigated by the authority. India has already lost four scribes

(Hari Prakash from Jharkhand, Brajesh Kumar Singh from Bihar, Shyam

Sharma & Kamlesh Jain from Madhya Pradesh) to assailants this year and

nobody has been made accountable for the crimes till date,” said the

JFA statement issued by president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava

Thakuria.

