JNIMS bought machine at triple the price !

Imphal, August 04 2017: A medical equipment which cost just Rs 22,53,563 was bought for Rs 72,87,787 at JNIMS thereby wasting a huge amount of public money .

HPLC machine, also known as poison detector was supplied to JNIMS Forensic Science Department at Rs 72,87,787 which was more than triple times the company rate (Rs 22,53,563) .

The machine was bought during the time of a former Director based on false report that the Medical Council of India (MCI) recommended it as mandatory .

One doctor of JNIMS Forensic Science Department was also involved in the scandalous purchase .

Even though the machine was purchased at a highly inflated price, it remains idle at the Forensic Science Department/mortuary as it is not very much necessary .

The machine was supplied by Kolkata based M/S Indian Instrument Manufacturing Company in accordance with a supply order issued on March 11, 2015 .

The amount was sanctioned from SPA under equipment interim head of account.

A report furnished by Zauba Technologies and Data Services Pvt Ltd which manufactured the HP Liquid Demography System with ACCS (poison detector machine) said that it cost Rs 22,53,563 .

As swindling of a huge amount of money in the name of purchasing the machine came to light, a four-member enquiry committee was formed by an order issued on July 5 last year to investigate it.

But it is not known what happened to the enquiry report or if any action has been taken up .

JNIMS held e-tender for procurement of the machine but only one company applied.

As such, the e-tender was rejected and this was discovered in the course of enquiry.

The matter was even tabled in a Cabinet meeting because the Government was misled by some officials saying that the machine was mandatory as per MCI recommendation .

But when checked by the enquiry committee, it was found that the MCI never recommended the machine as mandatory .

With an intention to swindle a huge amount of money, the then JNIMS Director misled not only the Heath Secretariat but also the State Cabinet .

Whereas the supplier company repeatedly asked JNIMS authority to transfer money for purchasing the machine to a bank account through RTGS, the then Director in collusion with one doctor of Forensic Science Department coaxed the Government to issue a cheque of Rs 72,87,787 .

Cheque book register showed that the amount with withdrawn by the particular doctor in favour of the supplier .

Later, the enquiry committee referred the matter to the State Vigilance Department and recommended blacklisting M/S India Instrument Manufacturing Company Limited .

Members of the enquiry committee were JNIMS Medical Superintendent Dr L Ranbir, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr N Jitendra, Dean (Academic) Dr W Gyaneshwar and former Director L Deben, sources informed.A medical equipment which cost just Rs 22,53,563 was bought for Rs 72,87,787 at JNIMS thereby wasting a huge amount of public money .

HPLC machine, also known as poison detector was supplied to JNIMS Forensic Science Department at Rs 72,87,787 which was more than triple times the company rate (Rs 22,53,563) .

The machine was bought during the time of a former Director based on false report that the Medical Council of India (MCI) recommended it as mandatory .

One doctor of JNIMS Forensic Science Department was also involved in the scandalous purchase .

Even though the machine was purchased at a highly inflated price, it remains idle at the Forensic Science Department/mortuary as it is not very much necessary .

The machine was supplied by Kolkata based M/S Indian Instrument Manufacturing Company in accordance with a supply order issued on March 11, 2015 .

The amount was sanctioned from SPA under equipment interim head of account.

A report furnished by Zauba Technologies and Data Services Pvt Ltd which manufactured the HP Liquid Demography System with ACCS (poison detector machine) said that it cost Rs 22,53,563 .

As swindling of a huge amount of money in the name of purchasing the machine came to light, a four-member enquiry committee was formed by an order issued on July 5 last year to investigate it.

But it is not known what happened to the enquiry report or if any action has been taken up .

JNIMS held e-tender for procurement of the machine but only one company applied.

As such, the e-tender was rejected and this was discovered in the course of enquiry.

The matter was even tabled in a Cabinet meeting because the Government was misled by some officials saying that the machine was mandatory as per MCI recommendation .

But when checked by the enquiry committee, it was found that the MCI never recommended the machine as mandatory .

With an intention to swindle a huge amount of money, the then JNIMS Director misled not only the Heath Secretariat but also the State Cabinet .

Whereas the supplier company repeatedly asked JNIMS authority to transfer money for purchasing the machine to a bank account through RTGS, the then Director in collusion with one doctor of Forensic Science Department coaxed the Government to issue a cheque of Rs 72,87,787 .

Cheque book register showed that the amount with withdrawn by the particular doctor in favour of the supplier .

Later, the enquiry committee referred the matter to the State Vigilance Department and recommended blacklisting M/S India Instrument Manufacturing Company Limited .

Members of the enquiry committee were JNIMS Medical Superintendent Dr L Ranbir, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr N Jitendra, Dean (Academic) Dr W Gyaneshwar and former Director L Deben, sources informed.

Source: The Sangai Express