Justice Kotiswar to inspect highway

Imphal, August 10 2017: A team led by the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, Justice N Kotiswar Singh will inspect the current condition of NH-37 or the Imphal Jiribam, road, on August 12, Saturday.

The decision was taken yesterday by a bench of the Acting Chief Justice and Justice Kh Nobin Singh in connection with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one RK Joysana Singh.

According to Senior Counsel M Hemchandra, this initiative will be the first of its kind and lauded the decision of the Acting Chief Justice to visit and inspect the condition of the National Highway in person.

The High Court of Manipur issued an order yesterday regarding a PIL in connection with the progress and the feedback regarding the renovation works along the two National Highways of the State, the National Highway-2 (Imphal Dimapur road) and the National Highway-37 (Imphal Jiribam road).

In connection with the order, the Central Government Standing Counsel, S Suresh, submitted a report regarding the renovation works along the Imphal Jiribam road and its present conditions.

The Court decided to inspect the condition of the road taking into account the critical role Imphal-Jiribam road plays in sustaining the people of the State as well as in maintaining connectivity between the State and other parts of the country.

The inspection team will be led by N Kotiswar and will include Senior Counsels RK Nokulsana, I Lalitkumar, Khaidem Mani, I Ishwarlal, Counsels Ng Kumar and Jhaljit.

The order also directed officials of National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and contractors to accompany the inspection team and expressed desire for the Advocate General, Manipur to take part in the trip.

On the topic of the Imphal Dimapur road, the order stated that repairing works are being taken up along National Highway 39 by dividing it into six segments.

The repairing work of the 47.675 kilometres stretch of the road from Mao to Senapati is being taken up by M/s Bharatiya Infra Project Ltd but the weather condition has slowed down the repair work significantly.

According to an affidavit submitted by the PWD Chief Engineer on August 8, a fund of Rs 13.45 crore had been requested from the Central Government for the repairing work of the National Highway stretch based on an order issued by the Court on April 25 this year.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Regional Office (Civil) Guwahati then sent an official letter on August 7 pointing out that extra funds had been sanctioned earlier for the repairing work of the road but it refrained from specifically elaborating on the State’s request for releasing the Rs 13.45 crore fund.

Counsel KR Pamei, representing Union of India, had requested the Court to give some time to clarify the situation and August 16 was fixed for further hearing of the case.

Further necessary actions will also be taken up after the trip to inspect the conditions of the road.

The PIL case filed by RK Joysana was merged with six other highway related PIL cases put forward in the Court.

The Court heard Senior Counsel M Hemchandra assisted by Counsel Juno Rahman, for the petitioner as well as A Romenkumar, Amicus Curiae, Central Government of India standing Counsel for the Union of India, S Suresh, Counsel KR Pamei, Counsel assisting S Rupachandra, Assistant Solicitor General for the Union of India and RS Reisang, Senior Government Advocate for the State Government.

Source: The Sangai Express