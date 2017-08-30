K Dickson elected new Chairman of Ukhrul District Autonomous Council

Ukhrul, August 29 2017: NPF councillor Dickson Kumrah from 4 DCC, Nungbi, was today unanimously elected as the new Chairman of Ukhrul District Autonomous Council (UADC) at ADC hall Phungreitang, Ukhrul.

Dickson Kumrah replaced former Chairman Dr Yaronsho Ngalung who resigned as UADC chairman on July 24 .

Before the election, presiding officer Wezope L Lohe read out the election rules of conduct under Manipur Hills Council Act.

Since K Dickson was the lone man to have filed his nomination on August 25, the presiding officer declared him as the Chairman of UADC.

After the declaration, the presiding officer administered the oath of office to Dickson Kumrah as the Chairman of UADC.

Notably K Dickson was elected as the leader of the house on July 24.

During a brief interaction with the media after being sworn in, K Dickson stated that he will initiate the formation of the new office bearers in consultation with leaders of the NPF State unit at the earliest.

A major reshuffle is likely to take place including to the post of Vice-Chairman within September.

The Chairman added that he will mainly focus on the primary education system under ADC and bring transparent development in the district through public support.

Source: The Sangai Express