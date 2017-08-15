Kangpokpi set to celebrate its ‘first’ I-Day

Kangpokpi, August 14 2017: Involving all stakeholders including Government Departments within the administration of Kangpokpi and various civil society organizations apart from the people, the Deputy Commissioner, Kangpokpi has set everything for the collective celebration of the 71st Independence Day celebration tomorrow.

The celebration would become a notable moment as it will be the first Independence celebration of the people of Kangpokpi district after attaining the status of.

The Independence Day celebration at District Headquarters, Kangpokpi will also commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Quit India Movement and would pledge for a New India.

Many enthusiastic denizens of the district, especially the locals of Kangpokpi DHQs have engaged in voluntarily cleaning the surrounding areas of Mini Secretariat Complex, DC office, Kangpokpi today where the glorious event will be celebrated.

More than 10 parade contingents for the celebration conducted rehearsal at the Mini Secretariat Complex, Kangpokpi where SFS band party also participated in the rehearsal program.

Every necessary preparation and decoration were carried out and giant banners has been put up at Mini Secretariat Complex for tomorrow’s celebration which will begin from 9.15 in the morning.

Football matches between DC XI vs SHADC XI and SP XI vs AR XI at Brig Thomas ground will mark the celebration, reports our correspondent.

