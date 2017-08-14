KNF-N declares I-Day boycott in hill districts of Manipur

Kangpokpi, August 13 2017: The Kuki National Front-Nehlun (KNF-N) has called for a total bandh of Independence Day in the entire hill districts of Manipur and called for a total shutdown in all the State and National highways passing through the hill districts from August 14 evening till the dusk of August 15.

A press statement released by the information and publicity secretary Gogou Vaiphei of the outfit said that excluding the collective bandh called by the North East insurgent groups, KNF-N will carry out total boycott of the Independence Day in all hill districts on its own might and strength.

KNF-N will ceaselessly boycott Independence Day until and unless the Government of Manipur paves the way for the creation of ‘Kukiland’ in letter and spirit, Vaiphei said.

He further said, “We demand our legitimate birth rights of a separate Kuki State permissible under the Constitution of India, through arms struggle, since the Government had sidelined the Kuki National movement peacefully through non-violence which was spearheaded by the Kuki National Assembly (KNA), set up in 1960s, for political solution and rights”.

Gogou Vaiphei urged all those concerned to support and cooperate during the bandh and added that they will not bear any responsibility for any untoward incident.

Source: The Sangai Express