KNLF chief murder accused arrested

Imphal, August 09 2017: A combined team of Churachandpur district police and personnel of 25 Assam Rifles arrested Ngamminlen Haokip (23), the accused in the murder of KNLF (KLO) Chief Tonglianlal Haokip yesterday .

According to a reliable source, yesterday, a combined team of Churachandpur district police and 25 Assam Rifle, under the overall supervision of Additional SP (Ops) Churachandpur, carried out a raid at Kinkin area, Chura-chandpur, and arrested one individual identified as Ngamminlen Haokip alias Diamond Haokip (23) s/o (L) Janpou Haokip of Moreh ward number 1, Tengnoupal district .

The security team also seized one 9 mm pistol along with three live rounds, a magazine, one hand grenade and a detonator and a bike from his possession .

During preliminary interrogation, Ngamminlen Haokip revealed that he was involved in the killing of KNLF (KLO) chief, Tonglianlal Haokip alias Lalmoi Haokip by throwing bomb and firing some live rounds at the victim’s residence on the night of August 2, it added .

A case has been registered by Churachandpur police.

