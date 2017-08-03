KSA urges House resolution to protect indigenous folks

Imphal, August 02 2017: The KSA has urged all the MLAs of the State to adopt a resolution in the State Assembly on the reservation of Assembly seats for indigenous people where non-local people have an overwhelming presence and forward the same resolution to the Government of India.

Speaking to media persons at their Sega Road, Konjeng Hazari Leikai office today, KSA president M Lakshman remarked that Chief Minister N Biren gave certain assurances in the State Assembly on July 31 after RK Imo raised the issue.

The Chief Minister assured that non-local people listed in the State’s electoral roll would be removed after the Assembly session is over.

But KSA prefers constitution of a House committee and initiation of the same drive immediately, Lakshman said.

The State Assembly should adopt a resolution to reserve all the Assembly segments for indigenous people where non-local people have an overwhelming presence.

The same resolution should be forwarded to the Government of India.

No ad-hoc measures can be a solution to the issue.

KSA would carry on the ongoing struggle, he said.

Meanwhile, students of different institutes staged sit-in-protest and formed human chains at different places too in support to the KSA’s struggle.

Students of MECI Explorer Academy, Blossom English School, South Point School of Science and Triveny Public School staged similar protest demonstrations.

In Thoubal district, students of KM Higher Secondary School and Khangabok Higher Secondary school staged sit-in-protest.

In Bishnupur district, similar protest demonstrations were staged by Haogrampat Junior High School, Loyalam Public School and Children Ideal Junior Basic School.

Source: The Sangai Express