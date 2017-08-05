Landslides cut off border Kuki villages

Ukhrul, August 04 2017: Following the recent incessant rain, scores of Kuki villages in Kamjong district have been completely cut off from the rest of the district giving immense hardships to the people with transporation of essential commodities yet to be restored .

The only road running from Kurtouk to Kamjong via Aishi which was constructed under PMGSY has been badly damaged due to landslides at many points of the road .

Talking to reporters, former general secretary of Eastern Kuki Chief Association (EKCA), Kamjong, Khaigao said that the only road which connects remote border Kuki villages under Kamjong such as Aishi, Kurtouk, Lakhan, Pheimol, Mavailok, Pheikhok and some Tangkhul villages has snapped following landslides at many points .

The villages are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including medicines and even sick persons have be carried to the nearest dispensary on foot .

He further mentioned that the Kuki villages are amongst the most backward villages in the district .

The villages have to do without basic amenities such as electricity, telephone service, dispensary, road etc .

The villagers have to walk at least 30-40 kilometers to reach the nearest bus station at Kamjong .

He further said that the youth of the villages have volunteered to repair the road and make it passable for two wheelers, but to fully repair the road, it will need heavy machineries and excavators .

Even though the lifeline of the villagers has been snapped no Government representative has visited the landslide area to take stock of the prevailing situation .

Khaigao stated that even the district administration and the local MLA have remained mute spectators towards the plight of the villagers and urged immediate relief measures for the long suffering people of the villages.

Source: The Sangai Express