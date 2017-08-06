Liquor tragedy : Mother-son duo remanded

Imphal, August 05 2017: The mother and son duo arrested in connection with the death of five individuals after consuming spurious liquor have been further remanded to four days police custody after they were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class Imphal West I, today afternoon .

Bina Kamei (45) w/o (L) Khamba Kamei and her son, Apu Kamei (24) of Thiyam Leishangthem Kabui Khul were produced before the Court by a team of Wangoi police station along with a prayer for further police custody of four days .

The police prayer stated that on July 29, at around 5.20 pm, OC Wangoi received information that one Wangjam Herojit of Oinam Sawombung died at around 7 am due to consumption of spurious local liquor and was cremated by the family members the same day .

The police also learned that another individual of Oinam Sawombung, Oinam Shyam also expired at around 3 pm the same day and around 77 individuals had been admitted at RIMS and other hospitals after consuming spurious liquor .

In the meantime, one Khumanthem Muhindro of the same locality died at around 10.30 pm the same day at RIMS despite medical treatment .

During the inquiry, it was revealed that all the three deceased individuals and those admitted at hospitals had consumed liquor from Asem Shyamkumar and Elangbam Imo, both from Oinam Sawombung Makha Leikai and the liquor was supplied by one Apu Kamei of Thiyam Leishangkhong Kabui Khul after being manufactured by his family members in his house and it was highly suspected that the liquor consumed by the deceased and hospitalised individuals was adulterated with some highly poisonous substances .

Wangoi police station registered a suo mot case and carried out investigation regarding the incident and the police team seized a 250 ml plastic bottle containing liquor from the residence of Asem Shyamkumar and another bottle with some remains of the liquor consumed by one of the deceased .

The police team also seized some amount of liquor from the house of Apu Kamei and Bina Kamei and some amount of liquor seized by Wangoi police in a drive on July 30 .

The police prayer further mentioned that Apu Kamei and his mother were arrested on July 29 and 30 respectively and they had admitted that they manufactured and supplied the local liquor to Asem Shyamkumar and Elangbam Imo and in the meantime, two more individuals, both named Oinam Brojen of Oinam Sawombung Makha Leikai died on July 30 .

Asem Shyamkumar and Elangbam Imo were also arrested by the police in connection with the case and were remanded to police custody till August 8 on August 2 .

The prayer further stated that the accused individuals are still concealing the facts leading to the death of five persons and the hospitalisation of 89 others.

Moreover, examination of some important prosecution witnesses also could not be completed during the police custody period and further police custody is highly required for thorough interrogation and prayed for four days further police custody remand .

The Court heard and perused the case record and remanded the mother and son duo to further four days police custody till August 8.

Source: The Sangai Express