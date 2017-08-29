LPG connections to 24 BPL families under PMUY

Imphal, August 28 2017: MLA Oinam Lukhoi has handed over LPG cylinders, stoves and connection documents to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

The MLA handed over the LPG cylinders, stoves and connection documents to the beneficiaries in a simple function held in front of Ms J Rongmei SK Indane Gramin Vitrak office located at Wangoi in the presence of Deithaorung Maringmei, Khullakpa of Thiyam Leishangkhong Kabui khun and the village’s chief Kamei Pheirenjao.

Speaking at the occasion, MLA O Lukhoi said that PMUY is a welfare programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the aim to provide LPG connections to women from families below the poverty line with the objective to replace unclean cooking fuels .

The programme is being implemented in the State too.

For the first phase in respect of Wangoi AC, the benefits have been extended to 24 families today, Lukhoi said while adding that the benefits will be extended to more beneficiaries .

He further said that screening of beneficiaries is taken by the IOC along with the authority concerned.

Selection of beneficiaries is based on socio-economic caste census.

The scheme will be given only to women who have no LPG connections, he said .

However, problem arises in the selection of beneficiaries as socio-economic caste census was not conducted properly .

Notwithstanding this, efforts have been made to ensure that deserving beneficiaries are not left out in the process, Lukhoi said .

He further urged all concerned not to politicise the matter and not to instigate innocent public to gain political mileage .

Lukhoi also expressed misgiving about the ‘wild allegation’ against him regarding implementation of NFSA in Wangoi AC.

He urged all concerned to refrain from tarnishing his image on baseless charges .

The MLA later inspected Wangoi PS along with officials of Manipur Police Housing Corporation.

He expressed serious concern over the dilapidated condition of the PS which needs immediate repair.

Source: The Sangai Express